Sussanne Khan has cute pet name for Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad, she calls her...

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad may have not spoken officially about their relationship, however, red carpet appreances, social media posts and their casual public outings speak volumes. The two are often spotted together on lunchs, family reunions and on double dates with Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Infact, Hrithik's ex-wife sussanne and Saba seem to share a very cordial relationship with each other.

The Bollywood star Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne seemingly revealed an adorable nickname for the actor's current girlfriend Saba. The latter had shared a boomerang video of herself on Instagram in front of a mirror. Dressed in a brown dress, Saba captioned the post, "I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts."

Sussanne also took to the comment section and tagged the young actress as 'Sabooo'. She commented: "Woww Sabooo" with fire emojis.

Recently, at Karan Johar's 5oth birthday bash, Hrithik walked the red carpet holding Saba's hands. They made a dashing entry by walking hand-in-hand. The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue. In one of the viral videos, Hrithik is seen introducing sweetly introducing Saba to guests by telling them her name. The couple complemented each other by sporting black apparel. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

On the other hand, Sussanne who also appeared at the party, attended the bash with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together in February on a dinner date. Since then, the 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' actress has been invited to family events by the Roshans and the couple frequently comment on each other's Instagram posts.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Apart from this, he also has 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.