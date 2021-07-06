Sussanne Khan has epic reaction to Hrithik Roshan's smoldering 'Post pack up shot'. Seen the pics yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE KHAN, HRITHIK ROSHAN Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has returned to work and the Bollywood actor is treating his fans to some smoldering pics of his post pack up. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik posted a few shots of him wearing a crisp white shirt and fans cannot be more happy. Reacting to the monochrome pics, in which he dramatically stares into the camera, several Instagram users dropped heart and fire emojis. "Post pack up shot’ with the brilliant Mr. Avinash Gowarike," Hrithik captioned the pics.

Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan also reacted to the photo by writing, "Killaaahh" on the post. "Perfect as always," wrote Zayed Khan, whereas, Preity Zinta who shared screen space with Hrithik in films like Koii Mil Gaya, Mission Kashmir and Lakshaya quipped 'wow'.

Last month, Hrithik marked 15 years of his hit film "Krrish" and also he announced the fourth instalment of the franchise, "Krrish 4".

Hrithik took to his social media handles and made the announcement with a short clip. "The past is done . Let’s see what the future brings . Krrish4." he captioned the post he shared on Instagram.

The actor will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit "Vikram Vedha" starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.