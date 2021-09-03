Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA SINGH KIRTI Sushant Singh's sister Shweta mourns Sidharth Shukla’s demise, 'why God calls all the good ones'

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV show “Balika Vadhu”, died on Thursday at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The news came as a shocker to not just fans but also to many celebs. Shocked netizens say this has been the biggest loss after Sushant Singh Rajput. It was only last year that the industry lost its brightest star. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note mourning the demise of Sidharth.

Shweta shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla and a tweet the late actor had made after SSR’s case had been transferred to the CBI. Shweta wrote, “You will be missed Siddharth, gone too soon. Hope your soul rests in peace. I wonder, why God calls all the good ones early!”

Many of his friends from the industry Asim Riaz, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Varun Dhawan, visited his residence to pay condolences. Sidharth’s funeral will be held today at 2 pm in Oshiwara Crematorium.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane SeYe Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13". In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

