Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's statements hint at Mumbai Police helping Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation took a shocking turn when his father K.K. Singh filed a detailed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide. With the FIR, many new revelations have been made from the family as well as Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's side. On Wednesday, Bihar Police recorded the statement of the actor's sister Mitu Singh and received some 'sensational' information. It is being said that Mumbai Police has been helping Rhea in the case. Reportedly, Bihar Police has received some 'very serious' information from the actor's sister's statement, which hasn't been shared with Mumbai Police.

Also, Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the family lawyer of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday said that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicates that "somebody in Mumbai police was helping her."

He added, "If she (Rhea) has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation." "FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her," Singh told PTI.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai where the probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on. In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought stay on probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput's father till disposal of her plea in top court, Maneshinde said.

The move came, four days after Rajput's father K.K. Singh lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members. Singh has also claimed that Rhea intentionally compelled Sushant to feel depressed and took advantage of his fame and money for her own benefits. He further alleged in the FIR that the actress forced Sushant to stay away from his family.

On the other hand, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also reportedly shared with the actor's sister that Sushant wanted to end his relationship with Rhea because she was 'harassing' him. Ankita's statements will be recorded today.

