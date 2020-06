Image Source : TWITTER/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister requests to waive-off 7-day quarantine on arrival

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, is on her way to India to be with the family. However, she is concerned about being in quarantine for seven days upon arrival in the country. She wrote on social media: "By everyone's help.... tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period... is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon."

Sushant was found hanging on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was cremated in Mumbai on June 15. Since then a lot of people have paid tributes to the actor on social media. "I m sorry for not being able to respond....I am trying to stay strong.... thanks for all the condolences... it is giving me strength.... Just pray for my family," Shweta shared in a post.

The family is having a hard time. After Sushant's death, his family has been struck by another blow, with his ailing sister-in-law Sudha Devi passing away in Bihar's Purnia on Monday evening as she could not bear the loss of the actor. She was suffering from liver cancer.

Sushant was undergoing treatment for depression for the last six months. On the professional front, he was gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. The film stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi and was supposed to release in May. Due to coronavirus lockdown, the film was pushed forward. Also, the actor was all set to begin the shoot of his next film directed by Rumi Jaffery opposite rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

