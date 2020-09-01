Image Source : TWITTER/PRIYANKASINGH Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka suggested him anxiety medicines. WhatsApp chats surface

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his family are at loggerhead with each other about the reason behind the late actor's mysterious death. While Rhea has claimed that Sushant was battling depression before he was allegedly found dead at his apartment in Mumbai, his family refuses to believe that. The family had also questioned that if the actor was facing mental health issues, why Rhea did not tell his family about it. However, a chat from June 8 has surfaced in which Sushant is seen talking to his eldest sister Priyanka about his anxiety issues.

A WhatsApp chat between Sushant and his sister Priyanka in which she can be seen prescribing medicines to the actor for his anxiety has gone viral. The chat hints that Priyanka knew about the actor's mental health. However, the chat is from June 8, the same day his ex-manager Disha Salian allegedly died by suicide. Sushant's friend had earlier claimed that after Disha's death, Sushant had started getting anxiety attacks.

The chat shows Priyanka telling Sushant, "First take (name of the medicine) for a week then start (name of the medicine) 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. Keep (name of the medicine) handy whenever there is anxiety attack." To which he says, "No one will give without prescription." Then she arranges for a prescription and tells him that she is sending it online to him." Check out the chat here-

Meanwhile, a couple of throwback videos featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at a school for specially-abled children in Ranchi went viral on Twitter on Monday. It is being speculated that Sushant visited the school while shooting for his last film Dil Bechara in Ranchi.

In one of the videos, two specially-abled boys can be seen singing for Sushant and playing drums. At the end of the performance, a visibly emotional Sushant walks up to the performers, kisses the drummer and hugs the singer.

In the other video, Sushant can be seen giving red roses to specially-abled girls students at the same school. He also thanks their teacher and says "Bye guys", waving to the children, before leaving the school.

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI's Special Investigation Team for nine hours here on Monday on several issues including her leaving the flat of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him. Today, CBI has summoned Rhea's parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty for questioning.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage