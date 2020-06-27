Sushant Singh Rajput's family bids last goodbye, to turn actor's Patna house into memorial

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUSTICE_FOR_SUSHANT21 Sushant Singh Rajput's family's bids last goodbye

Sushant Singh Rajput left his fans and family in despair on June 14 when he was found dead at his Bandra Apartment. The actor was much loved for his stellar performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, and others. While no one is aware of why the actor decided to take his own life, he was battling depression for the last six months. Police found medical prescriptions and medicines at his home in Mumbai.

Sushant's last rites were performed at Vile Parle Crematorium in the presence of family and Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao and others. On June 18, the family immersed his ashes in Ganga at their hometown Patna. The family bid the last adieu to the actor and revealed that they will turn his Patna house into a memorial. They will also start a Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation which will help young and talented actors.

The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us.

He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.

We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.

He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love.

To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports.

His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive.

We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers. - Sushant’s family

On June 24, Sushant Singh Rajput's final post-mortem report was handed over to the police. The report stated that he died of asphyxia due to hanging. His viscera has been preserved. Director-General of Police has asked forensic to submit viscera report as soon as possible. There is no foul play, the report mentioned.

