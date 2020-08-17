Sushant's photo hugging Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain goes viral, actress thanks him for support

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITALOKHANDE8006 Sushant Death Case: Ankita Lokhande thanks beau Vicky Jain for being her support

In the recent run of events, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande ruled headline after certain reports claimed that the late actor was paying the EMIs of Ankita's flats. Taking to Twitter, the Pavitra Rishta actress revealed her bank statements and proved that she was paying her EMIs on her own. Reacting to her move, Ankita's beau Vicky Jain lauded her for being so brave. Vicky Jain commented, "Hats off miss lokhande" along with a red heart.

Ankita Lokahnde was quick to respond to the praise and credited Vicky for being her solid support. She replied, "@jainvick thanku thanku thanku and thanku for being my strength" along with a heart emoji.

Check out the comments here-

"Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say," Ankita wrote on her social media account in the early hours of Saturday, sharing copies of her bank statements from January 2019 to March 2020.

Ankita's post came hours after a report claimed that Sushant was paying instalments worth Rs 4.5 crore for a flat in Malad, where Ankita "allegedly" resides. The report stated that they have received this piece of information from sources at Enforcement Directorate (ED). The report emerged on Friday evening and Ankita tweeted denying the same just a few minutes after midnight.

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's old picture of giving a kiss to Ankita's current beau Vicky Jain has gone viral on the internet. The photo shows Sushant in her MS Dhoni look and hugging Vicky tightly.

Check out the picture here-

Earlier, Vicky Jain had received backlash on social media post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. While many asked him to 'leave Ankita'; others abused him on his posts. As a result, Vicky switched off his comments on Instagram account in order to avoid negative comments, and haters spitting venom.

Meanwhile, the ED has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her family, former manager Shruti Modi, personal staff including his servant, in connection with the money laundering case it is probing in the matter. According to top ED officials, the agency recorded the statements of Sushant's domestic staff Pankaj Dubey, Rajat Mewati and Dipesh Sawant under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. On Monday, ED has once again summoned Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah.

