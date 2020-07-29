Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARKETINGBYRAJ Sushant Singh Rajput's father claims Rhea Chakraborty intentionally compelled the actor to feel depressed

Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation took a shocking turn as the late actor's father K.K. Singh accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. He filed an FIR at Patna's Rajiv Nagar Police Station stating that the actress took advantage of the actor and used his money and fame for her own benefit. In a 6-page long FIR, Sushant's father has alleged that Rhea intentionally compelled the actor to feel depressed and led him to a point of suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father claimed that Rhea Chakraborty forced the actor to feel depressed about things and forced him to take the wrong medicines for mental illness. He also alleged that the actress compelled him to keep a distance from his own family, hence change his number and staff. She also fired Sushant's trusted boyfriend. He further alleged Rhea of breaching Sushant's trust, cheating him, and driving the actor to commit suicide.

The FIR also mentions that Rhea had access to Sushant's debit and credit cards and used these to exploit him financially. She even threatened him of revealing the details of his apparent mental illness and its treatment to the media, according to Sushant's father. Also, KK Singh alleged that Rhea called Sushant to her home and gave him overdoses and told the media that he had dengue.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed that Rhea should be arrested immediately. Post the FIR, 4 policemen from Bihar are in Mumbai to research about the claims and take the investigation further. Bihar Police Inspector told India TV that they have come to Mumbai for research. "Whatever help we need, we will get it from here. The police will help the police. Right now I will not be able to tell much about research."

Sushant's father also mentioned the name of Disha Salian in his FIR and said that his son got very upset after the news of Disha's death appeared in the newspapers. He thought that Rhea would implicate him in this case.

