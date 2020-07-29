Sushant Singh Rajput's father claims Rhea Chakraborty intentionally compelled the actor to feel depressed

Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation took a shocking turn as the late actor's father K.K. Singh accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. He filed an FIR at Patna's Rajiv Nagar Police Station stating that the actress took advantage of the actor and used his money and fame for her own benefit. In a 6-page long FIR, Sushant's father has alleged that Rhea intentionally compelled the actor to feel depressed and led him to a point of suicide.
Sushant Singh Rajput's father claimed that Rhea Chakraborty forced the actor to feel depressed about things and forced him to take the wrong medicines for mental illness. He also alleged that the actress compelled him to keep a distance from his own family, hence change his number and staff. She also fired Sushant's trusted boyfriend. He further alleged Rhea of breaching Sushant's trust, cheating him, and driving the actor to commit suicide.
View this post on Instagram
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
The FIR also mentions that Rhea had access to Sushant's debit and credit cards and used these to exploit him financially. She even threatened him of revealing the details of his apparent mental illness and its treatment to the media, according to Sushant's father. Also, KK Singh alleged that Rhea called Sushant to her home and gave him overdoses and told the media that he had dengue.
Meanwhile, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed that Rhea should be arrested immediately. Post the FIR, 4 policemen from Bihar are in Mumbai to research about the claims and take the investigation further. Bihar Police Inspector told India TV that they have come to Mumbai for research. "Whatever help we need, we will get it from here. The police will help the police. Right now I will not be able to tell much about research."
Sushant's father also mentioned the name of Disha Salian in his FIR and said that his son got very upset after the news of Disha's death appeared in the newspapers. He thought that Rhea would implicate him in this case.
