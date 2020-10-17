Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares old tweet of late actor: Struggle God-ward!

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been keeping the actor alive in the memories of his loved ones by actively sharing old videos and photos on social media. She has not just been sharing throwback moments but is actively demanding justice for her brother and garnering huge support from the fans. On Friday, Shweta shared an old tweet of the late actor when he posted a quote in Sanskrit by Swami Vivekanand. The caption read, "Message from Bhai....Struggle God-ward! #swamivikenanda #ImmortalSushant"

On the eve of Navratri on Friday, Shweta also remembered their mother and shared a couple of pictures. She tweeted, "Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength"

Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. 🙏 Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength pic.twitter.com/Db0Z6uLQUr — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 16, 2020

In another tweet, Shweta also urged fans to pray got their brother Niraj Singh who has been hospitalised in Delhi due to chest pain. Sushant and Shweta's cousin and Bihar Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Niraj Kumar Singh suffered chest pain when he was interacting with the locals in his Chhatarpur constituency. She wrote, "Please Pray for Bablu Bhaiya’s health, he is presently hospitalized in Delhi."

Please Pray for Bablu Bhaiya’s health, he is presently hospitalized in Delhi. @MLANirajBablu pic.twitter.com/mtttVDmZcH — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 16, 2020

Recently, there were reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation has decided to close Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and will submit their final report soon which claims that the actor died by suicide. Soon after, the federal agency refuted the claims and said that such reports are "erroneous" and the investigation is still continuing. CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement, "CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous."

Earlier, the forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) led by Sudhir Gupta had ruled out the murder angle in the actor's death case. The CBI had registered a case on August 6 after a notification from the Centre on the request of the Bihar government based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father K.K. Singh in Patna.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage