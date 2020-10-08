Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: CBI team back in Mumbai to find more evidence

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

Shortly after the Bombay High court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty after 28 days of her stay in Byculla Jail, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh and his team wrote to the CBI director demanding the reconstitution of a medical team for the re-examination. The team claimed that the report is faulty. On Wednesday, the CBI claimed that the late actor's death is a case of suicide and ruled out murder. Soon after this, the federal agency sleuths returned to Mumbai to collect more evidence. A CBI source said that the investigation into Sushant's death is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked into "meticulously". "As per the demand of the investigation, either a team or a set of officers visit Mumbai at regular intervals, besides the agency officers from the Mumbai branch present there," the source added.

On the other hand, the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty that she was not a part of any drug syndicate as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). "It is their (NCB''s) own case that the drugs were already consumed and hence there was no recovery. In that case, there is nothing at this stage to show that the applicant (Rhea) had committed any offence involving commercial quantity of contraband," HC said.

