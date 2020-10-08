Thursday, October 08, 2020
     
  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: CBI team back in Mumbai to find more evidence
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: CBI team back in Mumbai to find more evidence

October 08, 2020 6:49 IST
Shortly after the Bombay High court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty after 28 days of her stay in Byculla Jail, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh and his team wrote to the CBI director demanding the reconstitution of a medical team for the re-examination. The team claimed that the report is faulty. On Wednesday, the CBI claimed that the late actor's death is a case of suicide and ruled out murder. Soon after this, the federal agency sleuths returned to Mumbai to collect more evidence. A CBI source said that the investigation into Sushant's death is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked into "meticulously". "As per the demand of the investigation, either a team or a set of officers visit Mumbai at regular intervals, besides the agency officers from the Mumbai branch present there," the source added.

On the other hand, the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty that she was not a part of any drug syndicate as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). "It is their (NCB''s) own case that the drugs were already consumed and hence there was no recovery. In that case, there is nothing at this stage to show that the applicant (Rhea) had committed any offence involving commercial quantity of contraband," HC said.

  • Oct 08, 2020 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    CBI team in Mumbai again to collect more evidence

    Shortly after the family members of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanding the reconstitution of a medical team, the federal agency sleuths were once again in Mumbai. A CBI source said that the investigation into Sushant's death is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked into "meticulously". "As per the demand of the investigation, either a team or a set of officers visit Mumbai at regular intervals, besides the agency officers from the Mumbai branch present there," the source added.

    The source, however, refused to share the name of the officials of the agency who arrived in Mumbai from Delhi. The source said that the CBI sleuths reached Mumbai to collect more details in the case.

    The remarks came after Varun Singh, son of Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh, wrote to CBI chief R.K. Shukla after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda and personal staff Dipesh Sawant in a narcotics related case.

    (IANS)

  • Oct 08, 2020 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    SC to hear PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into Disha Salian's death

    The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, along with the agency's probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, as both are "inter-linked". The PIL is listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian.

    The plea, filed by Puneet Kaur Dhanda through advocate Vineet Dhanda, has sought direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted. Dhanda has urged the top court if after perusal of the same, the court finds it unsatisfactory, then the matter may kindly be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

    (IANS)

  • Oct 08, 2020 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty no drug dealer; celebrities don't have special liability: HC

    Actor Rhea Chakraborty was not a part of any drug syndicate as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday while granting her bail. Justice Sarang Kotwal also rejected the NCB''s argument that celebrities or "role models" should get harsh treatment in such cases so as to set an example. Everybody is equal before the law, the court said.

    "She is not part of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits," the court said.

    The NCB had alleged that Rhea used to procure drugs for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend, who committed suicide at his Mumbai house on June 14.

