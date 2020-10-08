Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares first post after Rhea's bail: We have Patience, Courage

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares first post after Rhea's bail

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been very active on social media in the family's quest for justice. While the family had alleged that Rhea Chakraborty has poisoned Sushant and murdered him, CBI in its report has claimed that the actor died by suicide. Also, the Bombay high court on Wednesday granted bail to the actress in the drugs probe. Hours after Rhea's bail, Sushant's sister shared a post on social media and claimed that they might not have the answers to how Sushant died, but they have patience and courage.

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a quote by Paulo Coelho on Instagram and wrote, "We might not have all the answers yet...but we have #Patience #Courage #Faith #God." The quote read, "The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter."

After CBI statement and AIIMS reports claiming that Sushant died by suicide, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director questioning the AIIMS report requesting the CBI to look into the conduct of Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who headed the AIIMS panel that re-examined the actor's death.

Addressing the media, Singh said, "The CBI should look into the conduct of the AIIMS team, they should examine who these doctors met and examine the statements that they have given in the media." "If it's a suicide or not, it is not a question that shall not be answered by the doctors, it's for the investigators to say," Singh added, while raising questions on the AIIMS opinion.

He added that in the report submitted by the team to CBI there is no discussion on fractures and injuries, the viscera was so dry that it would have been difficult to bring out anything out of it.

"The AIIMS conduct is questionable, their doctors come to TV channels to share the opinion when the report is not shared in the public," he said while adding that such statements by the team of doctors are against the Medical Council of India's ethical guidelines.

"Their work was to only give medico-legal opinion. They shouldn't have given statements to the press. The CBI should also look into their conduct too," said Singh.

