Wednesday, October 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: HC to pronounce decision on Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea today
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: HC to pronounce decision on Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea today

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been in judicial custody after they were arrested in a case allegedly linked to a ‘drug angle’ in the late actor's death probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2020 6:52 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been in judicial custody after they were arrested in a case allegedly linked to a ‘drug angle’ in the late actor's death probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). On Tuesday, the Special NDPS Court extended their judicial custody till 20th October. the sibling's duo had moved Bombay High Court seeking bail. The court had reserved its decision in the matter and will pronounce it today. Bollywood celebrities expressed their concern for Rhea as the NCPS court extended her custody. Filmmaker Anubhav Singh tweeted, "That girl has been in Jail for a month. Seriously guys!!!" Celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Kanika Dhillon and others also voice out their support.

ALSO READ | As Rhea Chakraborty stays in custody, Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta express concern

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late brother. The Bombay High Court heard their petition on Tuesday and the matter was adjourned to 13th October after Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde sought time to file a reply on the plea.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Bollywood Drugs Probe LATEST UPDATES

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Suhant Singh Rajput Death Probe | Bollywood Drugs Probe LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 07, 2020 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik had moved Bombay High Court seeking bail after their arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a case allegedly linked to a ‘drug angle’ into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death on June 14. The court had reserved its decision in the matter and will pronounce it today.

  • Oct 07, 2020 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters move HC, seek quashing of FIR against them

    Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late brother. The Bandra police lodged the FIR against the duo on September 7, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in jail in connection with a drugs case related to the actor's death.

    CLICK TO READ FULL STORY

  • Oct 07, 2020 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    After special NDPS Court extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others till 20th October, Bollywood celebrities express concern for the actress staying in jail for over a month now.

    CLICK TO READ FULL STORY

Top News

Latest News

X