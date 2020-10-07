Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: HC to pronounce decision on Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea today

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been in judicial custody after they were arrested in a case allegedly linked to a ‘drug angle’ in the late actor's death probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). On Tuesday, the Special NDPS Court extended their judicial custody till 20th October. the sibling's duo had moved Bombay High Court seeking bail. The court had reserved its decision in the matter and will pronounce it today. Bollywood celebrities expressed their concern for Rhea as the NCPS court extended her custody. Filmmaker Anubhav Singh tweeted, "That girl has been in Jail for a month. Seriously guys!!!" Celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Kanika Dhillon and others also voice out their support.

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late brother. The Bombay High Court heard their petition on Tuesday and the matter was adjourned to 13th October after Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde sought time to file a reply on the plea.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Bollywood Drugs Probe LATEST UPDATES

