Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Big relief for Rhea Chakraborty came on Wednesday when the Bombay High Court granted bail to her. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case last month. A special NDPS court had earlier rejected the bail pleas of the actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty. They then moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail. Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order. Not just Rhea, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda have also been granted bail while Showik and Abdul Basit's bail plea has been rejected.

Rhea received the bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court informed, "Rhea [Chakraborty] should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai."

Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde reacted to the news of her bail and said, "We are Delighted by the Order of the Hon'ble Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law.

The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies .. the CBI , ED and NCB of Rhea should come to and end . We remain committed to Truth. Satya Meva Jayate."

Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha reacted to the news of Rhea's bail and tweeted, "Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY"

Just yesterday, a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty and others in the case till October 20. As many as 14 persons arrested in the case were produced before the special court here through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody.

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14.

