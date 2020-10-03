Saturday, October 03, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Death Probe: AIIMS report rules out murder theory, CBI to investigate 'abetment to suicide'
The AIIMS panel completed its examination and looked into all medical-legal aspects before closing the file of Sushant Singh Rajput death, calling it a case of suicide. Now, the CBI is likely to continue probe into 'abetment to suicide,' as alleged by Sushant's father KK Singh in his first FIR.

New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2020 13:31 IST
After AIIMS forensic team submitted the final report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the agency has ruled out murder theories. While the late actor's family and their lawyer had alleged that there were strangulation marks on Sushant's neck and he was murdered, the AIIMS report has dismissed the theories and called it a case of suicide. The AIIMS panel completed its examination and looked into all medical-legal aspects before closing the file, calling it a case of suicide. Now, the CBI is likely to continue probe into 'abetment to suicide,' as alleged by Sushant's father KK Singh in his first FIR.

The Agency claimed that no evidence have been found that claim that the actor was murdered. However, if during the course of the investigation, any evidence comes to the fore, the murder charge will be added.

Earlier, the AIIMS Forensic Department had ruled out the poisoning angle in the death of the late actor. The team had, however, questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital. Sushant's autopsy was carried out by three doctors of Cooper Hospital on the night of June 14 after he was found dead in his room in the morning.

The source explained that the focus on the contents of the stomach highlights what Sushant had for dinner on the intervening night of June 13-14 and breakfast on the morning of June 14. However, the doctors have ruled out the angle of "organic poisoning" as cause of his death. The CBI officials remained tightlipped on the submission of the report to the agency.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, meanwhile, in a statement said that the Medical Board of AIIMS has expressed very clearly and conclusively medico-legal final opinion in this case to the CBI.

The CBI had roped in AIIMS Forensic department for the medico-legal opinion after it registered a case on August 6 after the notification from the Centre on the recommendation of the Bihar government in Sushant Singh Rajput death. During the course of the investigation, the AIIMS team had visited the Mont Blanc Apartment with Sushant's sister Mitu Singh, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Dipesh Sawant, Keshav Bachne and Neeraj Singh accompanied by the CBI team.

The AIIMS team had also recreated the scene of the incident and collected samples from the flat.

 

  • Oct 03, 2020 1:31 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Dharma Productions' ex-executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad sent to judicial custody till 6th October by Special NDPS Court

    (ANI)

  • Oct 03, 2020 1:12 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    # AIIMS forensic team submitted its investigation report to CBI on monday, 28 September

    # No evidence of murder in the report

    # CBI's SIT is likely to investigate from the angle of abetment to suicide

    # CBI says that despite all these findings, we are investigating every aspect

    #Forensic reports of laptop, CPU, hard disk, Canon printer and 2 mobile phones recovered from Sushant's house have also come in the case.

    (Abhay Parashar)

  • Oct 03, 2020 1:09 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    The CBI and AIIMS team met on Monday and in the same meeting, the AIIMS team submitted its final forensic report. On 28th September, Monday, CBI had issued a statement about the report and the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Since then, CBI had given no response in the case.

    (Gonika Arora)

  • Oct 03, 2020 1:06 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    CBI issues official statement after AIIMS report

    After AIIMS forensic head Dr. Sudhir Gupta in his final report ruled out murder theories, CBI issued a statement which read, "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. "

  • Oct 03, 2020 12:45 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Reacting to AIIMS report ruling out murder theory, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Truth cannot be changed, we await the official report of the CBI"

  • Oct 03, 2020 12:35 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    AIIMS Forensic Head DR. Sudhir Gupta: Sushant Singh Rajput's death is a clear case of suicide

    AIIMS Forensic Head DR. Sudhir Gupta confirmed to IndiaTV that Sushant Singh Rajput's death is a clear case of suicide on medical terms. The report claims, "Murder rules out...a clear case of suicide...clear and conclusive....hanging"

  • Oct 03, 2020 12:31 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Earlier, the AIIMS Forensic Department had ruled out the poisoning angle in the death of the late actor. The team had, however, questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital. Sushant's autopsy was carried out by three doctors of Cooper Hospital on the night of June 14 after he was found dead in his room in the morning.

  • Oct 03, 2020 12:18 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Narcotics Control Bureau to produce Kshitij Ravi Prasad before the Special NDPS Court today for further remand, in connection with a drug probe

    (ANI)

  • Oct 03, 2020 12:15 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    AIIMS report rules out murder theory

    While the late actor's family and their lawyer had alleged that there were strangulation marks on Sushant's neck and he was murdered, the AIIMS report has dismissed the theories and called it a case of suicide. The AIIMS panel completed its examination and looked into all medical-legal aspects before closing the file, calling it a case of suicide. Now, the CBI is likely to continue probe into 'abetment to suicide,' as alleged by Sushant's father KK Singh in his first FIR.

