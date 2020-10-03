Sushant Death Probe: AIIMS report rules out murder theory, CBI to investigate 'abetment to suicide'

Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS report rules out murder theory, CBI to investigate 'abetment to suicide' in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

After AIIMS forensic team submitted the final report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the agency has ruled out murder theories. While the late actor's family and their lawyer had alleged that there were strangulation marks on Sushant's neck and he was murdered, the AIIMS report has dismissed the theories and called it a case of suicide. The AIIMS panel completed its examination and looked into all medical-legal aspects before closing the file, calling it a case of suicide. Now, the CBI is likely to continue probe into 'abetment to suicide,' as alleged by Sushant's father KK Singh in his first FIR.

The Agency claimed that no evidence have been found that claim that the actor was murdered. However, if during the course of the investigation, any evidence comes to the fore, the murder charge will be added.

Earlier, the AIIMS Forensic Department had ruled out the poisoning angle in the death of the late actor. The team had, however, questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital. Sushant's autopsy was carried out by three doctors of Cooper Hospital on the night of June 14 after he was found dead in his room in the morning.

The source explained that the focus on the contents of the stomach highlights what Sushant had for dinner on the intervening night of June 13-14 and breakfast on the morning of June 14. However, the doctors have ruled out the angle of "organic poisoning" as cause of his death. The CBI officials remained tightlipped on the submission of the report to the agency.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, meanwhile, in a statement said that the Medical Board of AIIMS has expressed very clearly and conclusively medico-legal final opinion in this case to the CBI.

The CBI had roped in AIIMS Forensic department for the medico-legal opinion after it registered a case on August 6 after the notification from the Centre on the recommendation of the Bihar government in Sushant Singh Rajput death. During the course of the investigation, the AIIMS team had visited the Mont Blanc Apartment with Sushant's sister Mitu Singh, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Dipesh Sawant, Keshav Bachne and Neeraj Singh accompanied by the CBI team.

The AIIMS team had also recreated the scene of the incident and collected samples from the flat.

