Image Source : INSTGARAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT_1 Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera report shows no traces of poison in actor's body

In the latest development, AIIMS Forensic team has submitted Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera report to the CBI and now the agency is looking into the legal aspects of it. According to sources, the viscera report has found that the actor has not been poisoned. No organic poison has been traced in the late actor's body. Earlier, Sushant's father KK Singh had claimed that actress Rhea Chakraborty has killed his son by giving her poison. Also, their family lawyer Vikas Singh alleged that the actor was murdered.

The CBI is currently investigating the case from every aspect. However, doctors at Cooper Hospital have not been given a clean cheat yet. The Cooper Hospital report is being viewed in detail and CBI is looking into why the date of death and other details were missing from the post-mortem report. The CBI has not yet dismissed any aspect including murder or suicide. The panel report of 5 doctors of AIIMS is yet to be submitted.

On Monday, the statement of Dr. Sudhir Gupta, chairman of the forensic medical board of AIIMS, came to light in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He has said that AIIMS and CBI have the same opinion about the death of the late actor, but further discussions are needed.

AIIMS Forensic TEam Head, Dr Sudhir Gupta said, "AIIMS and CBI have agreed in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, but further deliberations are needed. Some legal aspects need to be looked at for a logical legal conclusion."

On the other hand, Vikas Singh, the family lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput, sought an update from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the investigation a few days ago. On Monday, the top agency said it was looking into all angles of the investigation in professional ways. CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement, "The CBI is investigating the case of Sushant's death in a professional manner, in which all aspects are being looked into and no aspect has been dismissed so far."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage