Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation Updates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be interrogated by Mumbai Police

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise left the Bollywood industry as well as the country in shock. The 'Kai Po Che' actor known for his stellar performances in various films was found handing at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Ever since, an investigation is underway and Mumbai Police is probing every angle as to why the lost star took such a stern step of ending his life. In a recent development, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be summoned by Mumbai police in connection with investigations being carried out. The 'Padmavaat' director will have to appear before the police in the next couple of days. Till now over 27 people have been interrogated by the Mumbai Police including father KK Singh, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, close friends, family, co-workers, and two former employees of Yash Raj Films.

Sushant Singh Rajput was preparing for Shekhar Kapur's film 'Paani' meanwhile he got an offer from Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Bajirao Mastani. The actor could not be a part of the project due to the unavailability of the dates. Not only this, Bhansali previously offered Ramleela to Sushant but the actor was busy shooting for a Yash Raj film at that time. Not only this, the filmmaker even had Sushant's name in mind when he was creating Padmavat however due to the date issues, Sushant couldn't be a part of any project.

The late actor even auditioned for SLB's television show Saraswatichandra but could not become a part of the same however the friendship between the two started from there. Sandeep Ssingh was the CEO at that time and reveals that the whole team had told Sushant that he was made for the big screen.

Most recently, Sushant's co-star of his last film 'Dil Bechara' Sanjana Sanghi was interrogated by the Mumbai Police. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will also be invited by the police to record their statements. He previously announced the film 'Paani' with Sushant some years ago that later got shelved. Kapur's tweet after Sushant's death caught the public eye as he wrote, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput."

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Yash Raj's casting director Shanoo Sharma was also called for interrogation on June 27. She had worked with Sushant when he starred in films like Shudh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi pens cryptic ode to Mumbai

Reported by Rajesh Kumar and Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage