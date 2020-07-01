Wednesday, July 01, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi pens cryptic ode to Mumbai

Mumbai police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and Sanjana Sanghi was recently questioned by the cops for nearly seven hours.

New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2020 17:04 IST
Sanjana Sanghi will be seen with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the upcoming film "Dil Bechara".

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who shares screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the upcoming film "Dil Bechara", has penned a cryptic note to the city of dreams, Mumbai on Wednesday. Mumbai police is investigating Sushant's death, and Sanjana was recently questioned by the cops for nearly seven hours. She flew to Mumbai from Delhi for the interrogation. And now on Wednesday, Sanjana took to Instagram to bid adieu to Mumbai before heading back to Delhi.

"Khuda Hafiz Mumbai, 4 maheene baad aapke darshan hue. Main chali, Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadake kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hai. Ya shayad, filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (Goodbye Mumbai, met you after four months. Now, I am going back to Delhi. Your roads looked different, they were deserted. Perhaps the sorrow of my heart changes my perspective. Or maybe, you are sad, too. See you soon. Or, maybe not)," Sanjana wrote.

Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to bid adieu to Mumbai.

Along with her post, she shared a picture that shows her standing at Mumbai airport.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The post mortem report stated he had committed suicide.

