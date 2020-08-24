Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty likely to be interrogated today by CBI

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates: Rhea Chakraborty to be interrogated today by CBI

The CBI team is in complete action mode as they investigate the cause of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was allegedly found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His flatmate Siddharth Pithani brought his body down on the bed before the actor's sister Meetu Singh arrived at the house. Since none of the family members saw the actor hanging, they alleged murder. Sushant's family claims that Rhea Chakraborty and her family compelled the actor to feel depressed and for abetting suicide. CBI is looking into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case through every angle and has also recreated the crime scene again on Sunday.

The CBI team took the late actor's personal staff back to his flat in Bandra for further questioning and to recreate the crime scene again on Sunday. It also visited the Waterstone resort where Sushant had spent two months and was there for over two hours as it tried to determine how the actor was behaving when he was staying there.

Also, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team continued the questioning of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as it found some 'inconsistencies' in their statements. Today, the team is likely to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty, who came out in the open being the live-in partner of Sushant. The actress claimed that she left Sushant's house on June 8th after they had a big fight. She had also claimed that since the actor's sister was supposed to visit him, Sushant himself asked her to leave. However, her leaked WhatsApp chat with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reveals something else.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

