Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty likely to be interrogated today by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team continued the questioning of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant on Sunday as it found some 'inconsistencies' in their statements. Today, the team is likely to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty, who came out in the open being the live-in partner of Sushant Singh Rajput.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2020 7:03 IST
The CBI team is in complete action mode as they investigate the cause of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was allegedly found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His flatmate Siddharth Pithani brought his body down on the bed before the actor's sister Meetu Singh arrived at the house. Since none of the family members saw the actor hanging, they alleged murder. Sushant's family claims that Rhea Chakraborty and her family compelled the actor to feel depressed and for abetting suicide. CBI is looking into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case through every angle and has also recreated the crime scene again on Sunday.

The CBI team took the late actor's personal staff back to his flat in Bandra for further questioning and to recreate the crime scene again on Sunday. It also visited the Waterstone resort where Sushant had spent two months and was there for over two hours as it tried to determine how the actor was behaving when he was staying there.

Also, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team continued the questioning of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as it found some 'inconsistencies' in their statements. Today, the team is likely to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty, who came out in the open being the live-in partner of Sushant. The actress claimed that she left Sushant's house on June 8th after they had a big fight. She had also claimed that since the actor's sister was supposed to visit him, Sushant himself asked her to leave. However, her leaked WhatsApp chat with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reveals something else.

  • Aug 24, 2020 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    CBI returns to Sushant's flat with his staff, recreates crime scene again

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team continued the questioning of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as it found some "inconsistencies" in their statements, as per agency sources.

    The sources also said that Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant, who were also questioned earlier in the day after the agency had found some stark differences and inconsistencies in their statements, were, around 2.30 p.m., taken to the Bandra flat to be questioned separately on the chain of events on June 13 and 14.

    Mumbai Police personnel, who had visited Sushant's flat on June 14 when the actor was found dead, were also present with the CBI and the forensic team.

