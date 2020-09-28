Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: Sister Shweta lauds fans determined to fulfill late actor's dreams

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has begun questioning big names from Bollywood in the drug probe. The first celebrities were Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh. While Deepika was questioned about her Whatsapp chat with her manager Karishma Prakash about drugs, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul were grilled about their connection with drugs and Sushant Singh Rajput's death. All the actresses denied consuming drugs, however, Shraddha confessed that she had seen the late actor taking drugs in his vanity van. Shraddha's statement added to Rhea Chakraborty's claims that Sushant used to take drugs before she came to his life. On the other hand, Mumbai court remanded former Dharma Productions' executive Kshitij R. Prasad to the NCB custody till October 3. It is said that Kshitij used to procure drugs fort many top actors in the film industry. With his arrest, it is expected that more names will come to the fore and NCB will summon them for questioning.

ALSO READ | NCB seizes phones of Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone, Karishma in drugs case

According to NCB sources, the agency's chief Rakesh Asthana arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to take stock of the probe. He met several officers and was briefed on the two drugs cases the agency had registered last month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it following the alleged chats of several Bollywood celebrities purportedly discussing drugs.

Meanwhile, the agency has already arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut claims Kareena Kapoor Khan had asked Sara Ali Khan to not date Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood Drugs Probe | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage