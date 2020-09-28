Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GANESH HIWAKER Sushant Singh Rajput's friends Ganesh Hiwaker, Ankit to go on hunger strike from Oct 2 demanding justice

Claiming that there have been no updates from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the late actor's friends -- Ganesh Hiwaker and Ankit Acharya -- on Monday announced that they are going on a hunger strike from October 2 to demand justice in the matter. Hiwaker and Acharya, in a video message, said that they will be going on a three-day hunger strike to demand justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput murder case.

"We have been demanding justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput murder case from the beginning. But, there have been no updates from the CBI for the past few days. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is doing its job and looking for drugs connection. We also want the drugs mafia to end. The Enforcement Directorate is also doing its job," Hiwaker said in the video.

They also said that if they get permission from the police, they will go on a hunger strike in Delhi's Rajghat or in Mumbai. However, they said that if they don't get permission from the police in either city, they will observe a hunger strike at their own house.

"That is why we are going on a three-day hunger strike from October 2. If we get the permission from Delhi Police, we will do the hunger strike outside Rajghat. If we don't get permission, we will do a hunger strike in Mumbai after taking permission from the Mumbai Police. If we don't get permission for that as well. We will do a hunger strike in my house," he added.

This comes even as more than 18 people have been arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some alleged drug peddlers. The statements of actors Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have also been recorded in the matter.

Currently, the CBI is probing the death case, while the NCB is probing the drug angle and the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering matter. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

