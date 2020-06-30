Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOXSTARHINDI, SANJANASANGHI Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi called for interrogation

Bollywood acyor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left many in shock. While it has been over two weeks that the actor passed away, his family and fans are still trying to accept the fact that the actor is not with us anymore. Mumbai Police has been investigating the actor's death as his family and closed ones believe that Sushant cannot take his own life. Till now, more than 27 people have been interrogated in the matter. Police have been trying to dig out information about Sushant from 2007 to 2020 in order to get details about how his personal and professional life changed throughout the years. On June 30, Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi has been called for recording her statement at Bandra Police Station.

Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her debut in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. The film will also mark the debut of Mukesh Chhabra as a director and will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. On Tuesday, Police has recorded Sanjana's statement about Sushant.

