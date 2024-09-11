Stand up comedian Vir Das becomes first Indian to host Emmy Primetime Awards | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vir Das becomes first Indian to host Emmy Awards

The 2024 International Emmy Awards will be hosted by actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said. On November 25, there will be an awards ceremony in New York City. This time around, Das, who was previously nominated for an International Emmy in the Comedy category in 2021 and went on to win the prize for his Netflix comedy special Landing in 2023—will serve as presenter. He is the inaugural Indian host of the esteemed event.

"We're delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy host to his impressive list of talents," said Bruce L Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Thanking International Emmys, Vir Das wrote on Instagram, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host, I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!"

Actor and well-known stand-up comedian Vir Das enjoys a large global fan base. He most recently appeared in Call Me Bae on Prime Video as a news anchor. He's presently travelling the world with his Mind Fool tour. "I'm thrilled to be the International Emmys host. It's a hugely important occasion to support content creators from all over the world who, in my opinion, are producing some of its best work," Vir Das said in a statement. "I know first-hand how it can be life-changing," he continued.

Apart from performing stand-up comedy, Das has developed, produced, and acted in other TV shows, such as the spy drama-comedy Whiskey Cavalier on Netflix, the travel series Destination Unknown on Prime Video, and Hasmokh on Netflix. Additionally, he starred in movies including Judd Apatow's The Bubble. Das won the comedic International Emmy in 2023 for his comedic special 'Vir Das: Landing'. In the Comedy category, his prior Netflix special 'Vir Das: For India' received an International Emmy nomination as well.

