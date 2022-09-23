SS Rajamouli signed by top Hollywood talent agency after RRR's global success, know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSRAJAMOULI RRR director SS Rajamouli has signed with a Hollywood talent agency

SS Rajamouli delivered the blockbuster RRR earlier this year. Apart from being a global hit, the movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, also attracted the attention of the Western filmmaking community, especially Hollywood. After RRR was not selected as India's official entry to the Oscars, it will be made available for selection through the general screening process in all categories. Now, another piece of news concerning Rajamouli has got the fans excited. The Indian director has been signed by Hollywood talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency).

SS Rajamouli joins hands with Hollywood talent agency

There has been a huge demand for SS Rajamouli in the west, considering his filmography contains all hits. He has signed with CAA, which is being touted as a major coup for the agency. After the news surfaced, social media users have been expressing their excitement since one of our own has been turning heads in the Hollywood community.

SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Mahesh Babu next

After RRR, Rajamouli is all set to direct Mahesh Babu for his 29th film. The director earlier disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to be a globetrotting action adventure. While speaking with the media in the West, Rajamouli made the revelation about the film's genre. Mahesh Babu has done many action roles in the past. Rajamouli, who is the master of commercial cinema, is expected to write a one-of-a-kind role for him. The filmmaker-actor duo was recently shooting for the untitled film in Hyderabad. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

SS Rajamouli's last release RRR earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Overseas, the film has generated over USD 132 million, becoming India's third highest-grossing film of all time. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as revolutionaries. It is set in the pre-Independence era. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have cameo roles in it. It is the only non-English-language film to trend globally for over 14 consecutive weeks on Netflix.

