Friday, September 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. SS Rajamouli signed by top Hollywood talent agency after RRR's global success, know details

SS Rajamouli signed by top Hollywood talent agency after RRR's global success, know details

SS Rajamouli, known for directing blockbusters Baahubali 1 and 2 and RRR, has signed with a Hollywood talent agency. Know the latest achievement of the Indian filmmaker.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2022 17:41 IST
RRR director SS Rajamouli
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSRAJAMOULI RRR director SS Rajamouli has signed with a Hollywood talent agency

SS Rajamouli delivered the blockbuster RRR earlier this year. Apart from being a global hit, the movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, also attracted the attention of the Western filmmaking community, especially Hollywood. After RRR was not selected as India's official entry to the Oscars, it will be made available for selection through the general screening process in all categories. Now, another piece of news concerning Rajamouli has got the fans excited. The Indian director has been signed by Hollywood talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency).

SS Rajamouli joins hands with Hollywood talent agency 

There has been a huge demand for SS Rajamouli in the west, considering his filmography contains all hits. He has signed with CAA, which is being touted as a major coup for the agency. After the news surfaced, social media users have been expressing their excitement since one of our own has been turning heads in the Hollywood community. 

Read: Goodbye song Chann Pardesi OUT: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta's chemistry will make you miss family

SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Mahesh Babu next 

After RRR, Rajamouli is all set to direct Mahesh Babu for his 29th film. The director earlier disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to be a globetrotting action adventure. While speaking with the media in the West, Rajamouli made the revelation about the film's genre. Mahesh Babu has done many action roles in the past. Rajamouli, who is the master of commercial cinema, is expected to write a one-of-a-kind role for him. The filmmaker-actor duo was recently shooting for the untitled film in Hyderabad. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to Instagram with THIS post amid second marriage & skin disease rumours 

SS Rajamouli's last release RRR earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Overseas, the film has generated over USD 132 million, becoming India's third highest-grossing film of all time. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as revolutionaries. It is set in the pre-Independence era. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have cameo roles in it. It is the only non-English-language film to trend globally for over 14 consecutive weeks on Netflix. 

Related Stories
Aamir Khan leaves ‘RRR’ fans shocked because of THIS reason

Aamir Khan leaves ‘RRR’ fans shocked because of THIS reason

Jr NTR heaps praise on Amitabh Bachchan, says 'big fan of his intensity'

Jr NTR heaps praise on Amitabh Bachchan, says 'big fan of his intensity'

Mahesh Babu collaborates with SS Rajamouli for his next 'globetrotting action adventure'

Mahesh Babu collaborates with SS Rajamouli for his next 'globetrotting action adventure'

 

 

Latest Entertainment News

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News