Goodbye song Chann Pardesi OUT: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta's chemistry will make you miss your loved ones

Goodbye song Chann Pardesi OUT: Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta starrer, much-anticipated family drama 'Goodbye’ has been garnering tremendous love since its inception. The film also marks the debut of the national crush, Rashmika Mandanna. The family story is touching the hearts of the audience, and they are awaiting the release.

The slice-of-life film is winning hearts through its teaser and trailer. Now, the makers of the film released the most soulful track from their album - Chann Pardesi. The song showcases the beautiful chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. After 40 years of working in the industry, this is the first time veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta will be seen on-screen as a couple. The song portrays megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminiscing with a smile on his face and also grieving about the loss of his loved one. The song shows Neena Gupta's humorous and emotional sides and how, with the utmost consideration and affection, she always found a way to make everyone around her happy.

Watch the song here:

The song feels like a warm hug on a bad day, and it’s sung and composed in the melodious voice of Amit Trivedi, and the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire.

The Vikas Bahl directorial takes you on a heartwarming journey of grief, love, and self-discovery. The story of Goodbye reminds you of the value of appreciating life and family under every circumstance through a comic lens and also proves the phrase ‘Family Above All’ at the same time.

Earlier, when the makers unveiled the trailer, it garnered immense love, leaving the fans ecstatic.The film is backed by Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye. It also stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in supporting roles. It is all set to hit the screens on October 7th, 2022.

