Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to Instagram with THIS post amid second marriage & skin disease rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally returned to social media on September 23 (Friday) after a hiatus. She updated her fans about her upcoming release, Shaakuntalam after being missing for a while from social media. Her absence from Instagram made fans speculate that the actress is suffering from a 'rare skin condition' and is allegedly seeking treatment in an 'undisclosed foreign country.' Also, there were rumours of her second marriage after her split with Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha's post

The actress joined the makers of Shaakuntalam in sharing the new motion poster and the release date of her mythological drama. One of the most awaited films, Shaakuntalam starring Samantha and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will hit the big screen on November 4, 2022. We will also see, Dev Mohan, playing King Dushyanta's role in the movie. Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter will be seen as Prince Bharata and Kabir Duhan Singh will be playing the main antagonist in the film. Announcing the release date, the actress wrote, "November 4th it is #Shaakuntalam." ALSO READ: Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film co-starring Allu Arjun's daughter to release on THIS date

Bankrolled by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju, Shaakuntalam has cinematography by Sekhar V Joseph and music by Mani Sharma. The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. While in Telugu Shaakuntalam doesn’t have any major competition, but in Hindi, the film will be clashing with Katrina Kaif starrer 'Phone Bhoot' and Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Kuttey'.

Other details of the mythological drama are still kept under wraps. ALSO READ: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffering from rare skin condition? Here's what we know

Is Samantha suffering from rare skin condition?

Just when Samantha Ruth Prabhu's career saw a steep rise, rumours about her suffering from a 'rare skin condition', went viral. It was also claimed that the actress is allegedly seeking skin treatment in an 'undisclosed foreign country.'

After reports claimed that Samantha had travelled to the US to receive medical treatment for her 'rare skin condition', her team has now addressed the matter. Rubbishing the rumours, actress' manager, Mahendra told the Indian Express, that the Kushi actress is fine. "It’s just gossip," he said, without delving into the details of her international trip.

Samantha's work front

Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha has a long list of projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in the romantic comedy, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, is gearing up for the release of Yashoda. The teaser revealed that Samantha will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman. It is touted to be an action-thriller and Sam is seen breaking all the norms as a pregnant nurse. Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma are also featured in the movie. The film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies.

Also, Samantha will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Khushi, slated to hit the screens this December.

