Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffering from rare skin condition? Here's what we know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the much-loved actresses in the South film industry. Slowly and steadily, she is spreading her wings in the Bollywood and Hollywood industry. Made under the direction of BAFTA-winning director Philip John, Samantha will debut in Hollywood with 'Arrangements of Love' where she will be playing a lead character of a bisexual spy in the film. Just when her career is seeing a steep rise, rumours about Samantha’s health have been going wild. It was recently reported that the actress is suffering from a 'rare skin condition'. Also, it was claimed that the actress is allegedly seeking skin treatment in an 'undisclosed foreign country.' Now, The Family Man actress team has reacted to the abovementioned claims.

Samantha's team dismisses reports of her suffering from 'rare skin condition'

After a report had recently claimed that Samantha had travelled to the US to receive medical treatment for her 'rare skin condition', her team has now addressed the matter. Rubbishing the rumours, Samantha's manager, Mahendra told the Indian Express, that the Kushi actress is fine. "It’s just gossip," he said, without delving into the details of her international trip. ALSO READ: Samantha pays higher price to buy house where she used to live with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha's work front

Samantha has a few projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in the romantic comedy, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, is gearing up for the release of Yashoda. The teaser revealed that Samantha will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman. It is touted to be an action-thriller and Sam is seen breaking all the norms as a pregnant nurse. Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma are also featured in the movie. The film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. commenting on her post.

Apart from this, Sam also has Shaakuntalam which will launch her in the pan-India space. Directed by Gunasekar, the mythological drama also stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu and Sachin Khedekar among others. Shaakuntalam will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Also, Samantha will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Khushi, slated to hit the screens this December.

