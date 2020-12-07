Image Source : TWITTER/VIVECKVASWANI SRK's rare picture with sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, wife Gauri goes viral. Seen yet?

The internet is filled with innumerable unseen pictures of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. While some are from either his childhood or college days, there are others that are from the early shooting times. Well, another photo of the actor has gone viral on social media in which he can be seen not only with his wife Gauri Khan but also his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan. The picture seems unique as his sister generally stays away from the limelight. It was originally shared by actor-producer Viveck Vaswani on his unverified Twitter account. It seems that it has been taken soon after their wedding in the year 1991 as Gauri can be seen wearing her red bridal chooda.

Taking to Twitter, Viveck who shares a close bond with Khan wrote, "Much before Bollywood, before terms like Bollywood wives were coined, the home was Dalamal Park and mom was mom! There were warmth and unconditional acceptance! Here is Mom with Shahrukh, Gauri, Lalarukh and moi! #roots #friendship #mom."

Have a look at the same here:

Much before Bollywood, before terms like Bollywood wives were coined, home was DalamalPark and mom was mom! There was warmth and unconditional acceptance! Here is Mom with Shahrukh, Gauri, Lalarukh and moi! #roots #friendship #mom pic.twitter.com/qQqyNrT71X — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) December 6, 2020

Previously, in an interview with ETimes, Viveck opened up about staying in touch with SRK and said, "We chat on the phone at 2 am. That's the time when we're both wide awake. He jokes and says, 'Give me your Sindhi acumen'. He has several responsibilities- his acting, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, his VFX work, his KKR team and his charity. He's so busy, every single day. Plus life has changed a lot, these days. Like for one, I am also running up and down so much with regards to my work at the school of media where I am the dean."

It was Vaswani who gave Shahr Rukh a place to stay when he came to Mumbai to pursue acting and helped him in building connections. He later launched him in 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman'. Not only this, but the two of them have even feature together in 'English Babu Desi Mem', 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', and 'King Uncle.'

On the professional front, SRK will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan.’ Apart from that, he will be making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra.’ There are reports that state that the actor will star in Atlee’s commercial film and also in Rajkumar Hirani’s next however no official announcement has been made yet.