Image Source : TWITTER Spice Girl Mel B confirms relationship with hairdresser Rory McPhee

Singer Mel B has finally confirmed she is dating hairdresser Rory McPhee, who is 13 years her junior. The Spice Girl, 44, and Rory McPhee, 31, have been seeing each other on and off for the past two years. But they went public five weeks ago when they attended a pal's wedding as a couple, reports sun.co.uk.

They met through Mel's cousin, actor Christian Cooke and Mel's friends are thrilled.

One said of Mel: "She hasn't stopped smiling recently.

A source said: "Mel and Rory have been friends for years. Sparks flew between them two years ago, but they have upped the ante by going public. At the wedding they looked so happy together.

"Mel isn't looking for a serious relationship, and Rory is very easygoing, so they are keeping things very casual and chilled for now. As far as they are both concerned, they are happy and that's all that matters. Mel can't stop smiling when she's around him.

Leeds-born Rory, who runs hairdresser Rory James, grew closer to mother-of-three Mel after her split from Stephen Belafonte in 2017.

Last month Mel told TV host Jonathan Ross she was single.

But the source went on: "Mel didn't want to open up about them dating on TV, and Rory accepted that. He knows her main focus is her kids. He doesn't try to push her into anything, so she can relax. She has met his family and they think she's great."