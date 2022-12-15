Sonu Sood trolled for sitting by the door of moving train in viral video; Railway police responds

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood trolled and slammed for a dangerous act

Sonu Sood was hailed as a 'hero' on social media for the exemplary work he did in providing relief to hundreds of migrants amid the coronavirus crisis. There are very few people who set examples because of their kindness and Sonu Sood is one of them. The actor has provided food and necessities to the needy and also arranged special buses and flights to send stranded migrants home. However, a video shared by him on Twitter has upset a section of social media users, who have slammed and trolled him for being "irresponsible." In the clip, which is receiving a lot of flak online, Sonu Sood is seen sitting by the door of a moving train.

In a 22-second video shared on December 13, the actor is seen sitting by the door of a moving train, holding on to the hand-rail outside. Sitting on his toes, the actor was looking out.

The internet was not impressed by Sonu Sood's "dangerous" act. One user wrote, ''Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos! If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger.'' Another said, '' Extremely unsafe and prohibited by railways if am not wrong. Being a public figure, you must refrain urself doing such nonsensical acts. In India life is cheaper than cigarettes and youth is mad for ppl like you so ironically act responsibly. Thank you.''

Demanding action against the act, a third user tagged @RailMinIndia @RPFCR and added, ''Kindly take action against him for traveling like that! This is risky plus people can follow him and do more such deeds! Punish and set an example.''

Soon after the video went viral, GRP Mumbai, the official handle of Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate, responded. In a tweet, they wrote, ''@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all.''

