Vivek Agnihotri asks Anurag Kashyap to prove 'The Kashmir Files' was a lie; takes indirect jab at 'Dobaaraa'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap

Vivek Agnihotri-Anurag Kashyap row: A war of words erupted between filmmakers on Twitter after the 'The Kashmir Files' director shared his disagreement over Anurag's recent statement. Taking to Twitter, Vivek shared a screenshot of Anurag Kashyap's interview which reads, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap."

Sharing the post, Vivek wrote, "I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood's one & only Milord. Do you agree?."

Replying to Vivek's tweet, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director wrote, "Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena .."

Vivek asked the 'Manmarziyaan' director to prove that the 4-year research work on 'The Kashmir Files' was a lie and took an indirect jab at Anurag's recently released film 'Dobaaraa'. 'The Tashkent Files' director responded, "Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi."

The Twitter war has divided social media into two parts. Some fans came in support of Vivek, while some are standing along with Anurag Kashyap.

Meanwhile, Vivek has now started the shooting of his next film 'The Vaccine War' which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. Giving the update, the filmmaker shared a picture of the script of the film with a clap from the mahurat shot on his social media. He wrote in the caption, "GM. We live for new things. New happiness. New laughters. New challenges. Yet, we feel comfortable in the old & established and stick to it. This contradiction gives suffering. Fastest and surest way to find happiness: Jump into uncertainty. The unknown. #CreativeConsciousness (sic)".

Anurag, on the other hand, recently directed the suspense thriller film 'Dobaaraa' which starred Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles but failed to impress the audience at the box office.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News