Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala amid COVID-19 lockdown

After sending numerous migrant workers to their hometowns across the nation, actor Sonu Sood has now airlifted over 170 girls stuck in Kerala amid the coronavirus lockdown. Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik on Friday tweeted about Sonu's initiative of airlifting the Odia girls. "Sonu SoodJi, you are helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It's incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you," Patnaik tweeted.

Reportedly, a special aircraft was arranged to help the girls who were stuck in Ernakulam. The girls, who hail from Odisha, were working as stitching and embroidery labourers at a local textile factory there. On board also were 10 migrant labourers who were working in a plywood factory.

Meanwhile, the actor has been helping migrant workers from different states to reach their homes. He has been arranging buses for them as well as providing food to the daily wage workers as they the ones most affected by the lockdown. Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities have also been lauding the actor for his service.

Image Source : INDIA TV Sonu Sood helps migrant workers reach their homes

Image Source : INDIA TV Sonu Sood helps migrant workers reach their homes

Also, Sonu Sood has been on the field for more than 20 hours in a day and helping more migrants stuck in different parts to go back to their homes in association with Neeti Goel as a part of a drive that they called GHAR BHEJO. Not just arranging buses, the actor has been providing PPE kits to the health officials to help them fight the battle against COVID-19 as well. Sonu Sood has even given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage