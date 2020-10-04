Soni Razdan reacts to Kangana Ranaut's statements on SSR suicide: Let’s not demonise mental health

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Soni Razdan reacts to Kangana Ranaut's statements on SSR suicide

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday reacted to the AIIMS report of ruling out murder theories in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress tweeted, "Young and extraordinary individuals don't just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS."

Kangana Ranaut also said that the supporters of Sushant and his family now need answers to the questioned earlier raised. In another tweet, she said, "With latest progress we need answers to few questions. 1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him? 2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist? 3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?"

With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?

Reacting to her statement, Mahesh Bhatt's wife Soni Razdan advised all to take mental health seriously. Without taking names, the veteran actress tweeted, "For those saying that ‘people don’t suddenly wake up one morning and kill themselves’ ... No they don’t. And that is the whole point. They suffer for many years and struggle long and hard before sometimes sadly just needing to opt for an out." She added, "Not from life. But from the suffering they’re enduring. Tragically that can involve suicide. Let’s not demonise mental health. Let’s please understand how important it is to address it as an illness. And don’t be scared or ashamed to get treated. It can save your life."

Not from life. But from the suffering they're enduring. Tragically that can involve suicide. Let's not demonise mental health. Let's please understand how important it is to address it as an illness. And don't be scared or ashamed to get treated. It can save your life.

In other tweets, Kangana Ranaut also alleged that Sushant had a fallout with Yash Raj Films, there was a conspiracy behind his films getting shelved, and that he was being blackmailed. "He wrote in many his social media posts that he is being thrown out of film industry, spoke openly about his fall out with Yashraj films. His family went to cops because he feared people in his life, abetment of suicide is a murder, legally and morally it's a bonafide murder," Kangana wrote.

"He spoke openly about his fall out with Yashraj films, it's a known fact that he was banned by many big production houses, many of his films were dumped which looked like an evident conspiracy. He begged people on social media and told them he is being thrown out of film industry," she added.

"His family complained to cops about the threat to his life way before he died, he wanted to live but quit films, he wanted to settle in Coorg but who blackmailed him? Who cornered him in a way that dying was easier than living? Morally and legally abetment of suicide is a murder," Kangana further tweeted.

His family complained to cops about the threat to his life way before he died, he wanted to live but quit films, he wanted to settle in Coorg but who blackmailed him? Who cornered him in a way that dying was easier than living? Morally and legally abetment of suicide is a murder.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor. According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant Singh Rajput as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of 'poisoning' and 'strangling' made by the actor's family and their lawyer.

