Sonam Kapoor likes the 'freedom' she enjoys in London: 'I make my own food, shop for my own groceries'

Sonam Kapoor likes the 'freedom' she enjoys in London

It was three years ago when Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's painted the town red with their lavish wedding ceremony. After marrying, Sonam shifted base to London with Anand. She is often seen juggling between India and London for her work and personal commitments. Now, in a recent interview, she has talked about the 'freedom' she enjoys in London. From making her own food to shopping for her groceries, Sonam has to do all by herself. The actress also revealed about exploring the streets of London as she is 'still a tourist'.

Describing her daily routine and how she cooks and cleans the house herself. Sonam told Vogue, "I like the freedom here (London). I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries." Sonam said that living in London gives her an element of anonymity, she does her own shopping.

Further, she talked about her nights in with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam said that they have different opinions when it comes to deciding what to watch. "He likes to watch basketball and I want to watch The Queen’s Gambit," she said.

Earlier, Sonam shared a picture with Anand taken in London, and said that she missed home. "I miss india so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja. ‘A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else’," she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8 in 2018. The wedding was followed by a star-studded reception party with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this year.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy "The Zoya Factor" co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She also featured in a cameo in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. Next, the actress will be seen teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh in an upcoming project titled, 'Blind'. She will be seen essaying the role of a blind police officer who is out there to investigate a serial killer.

