Saturday, August 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez & other celebs pour wishes

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez & other celebs pour wishes

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are blessed with a baby boy. The couple announced the news through a cute message on social media. Check out how Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Neetu Kapoor and others reacted to it.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2022 17:38 IST
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have become proud parents to a little baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child in Mumbai on Saturday. Sonam took to Instagram and shared the good news through a cute message template on Instagram. Before Sonam, Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan took to their respective social media platforms to congratulate the couple and their families. The message shared by Sonam read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Take a look:

In no time, Sonam's post was bombarded with congratulatory messages from her friends, family and fans. Actress Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congrats!!!!" Sayani Gupta commented, "That is fantastic! Congratulations!!! Love love love." Jacqueline Fernandez also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Amrita Arora wrote, "Congratulations."

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Stories and dropped a sweet picture of the new parents Sonam and Anand. She wrote, "Congratulations to the lovely parents."

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOORSonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Neetu Kapoor congratulated the new grandparent's Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. 

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOORSonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Farah Khan also congratulated the Kapoors by sharing their announcement message. 

Related Stories
Koffee with Karan S7 Promo: Sonam Kapoor trolls Arjun, reveals shocking truth about her brothers

Koffee with Karan S7 Promo: Sonam Kapoor trolls Arjun, reveals shocking truth about her brothers

Did Sonam Kapoor just confirm that Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying 'babymoon' in Italy?

Did Sonam Kapoor just confirm that Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying 'babymoon' in Italy?

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6 Highlights: Arjun Kapoor discusses ex-girlfriends, Sonam gets awkward

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6 Highlights: Arjun Kapoor discusses ex-girlfriends, Sonam gets awkward

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja blessed with baby boy

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja blessed with baby boy

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Also read: Khushi Kapoor is too hot to handle in ultra-glam black cut-out dress; Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan react

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

Also read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: He is recovering, says brother Deepu amid reports of worsening health

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News