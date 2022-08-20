Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez & other celebs pour wishes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have become proud parents to a little baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child in Mumbai on Saturday. Sonam took to Instagram and shared the good news through a cute message template on Instagram. Before Sonam, Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan took to their respective social media platforms to congratulate the couple and their families. The message shared by Sonam read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

In no time, Sonam's post was bombarded with congratulatory messages from her friends, family and fans. Actress Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congrats!!!!" Sayani Gupta commented, "That is fantastic! Congratulations!!! Love love love." Jacqueline Fernandez also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Amrita Arora wrote, "Congratulations."

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Stories and dropped a sweet picture of the new parents Sonam and Anand. She wrote, "Congratulations to the lovely parents."

Neetu Kapoor congratulated the new grandparent's Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.

Farah Khan also congratulated the Kapoors by sharing their announcement message.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

