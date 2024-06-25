Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's reception photoshoot exudes pure love | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a court marriage this Sunday

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha finally got married in an intimate wedding on Sunday. The actor and Iqbal Zaheer have been dating for 7 years and finally had a court marriage on June 23rd. It was the Dabangg actor only who put an end to all the speculations by posting her wedding photos on the same say. And now Sonakshi took to her Instagram profile to post her reception photos. In these pictures, the newlyweds can be seen sharing a close bond while just exuding love and affection. Moreover, after wearing her mother's wedding saree on her big day, the actor opted for a red Banarasi silk saree for her reception.

Moments of Love

Taking to social media, Sonakshi shared her and Iqbal's photos with a heartfelt caption, "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention." The actor further wrote that both of them are truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting them.

Sonakshi Sinha's reception look

Sonakshi opted for a raw mango saree with her hair tied in a slick bun decorated with gajra. She enhanced her look by wearing an emerald necklace. The actor ditched mehendi and applied aalta on her hands. Not just Sonakshi, Iqbal too looked dashing in his white kurta set.

A star-studded affair

The wedding reception was been attended by various Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Huma Qureshi. The Heeramandi cast, and veteran actresses like Rekha and Saira Banu, along with other stars attended the function to congratulate the couple and give them blessings. All the stars were seen celebrating the union. The couple who has been in a seven-year relationship, celebrated their reception in the presence of their close family members and friends.

