Sonakshi Sinha returns to ramp after marriage, turns showstopper at 'India Couture Week'

Sonakshi Sinha's first ramp walk after marriage

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 at their residence in Mumbai in the presence of their close relatives and friends. After marriage, Sonakshi keeps sharing some photos and videos on social media with her husband. The couple was recently in the Philippines for their honeymoon. On Saturday, she made a grand comeback on the ramp as a showstopper for designer Dolly J's collection at the India Couture Week in Delhi.

This is Sonakshi's first ramp walk after her marriage to actor Zaheer Iqbal. Several videos of Sonakshi are now going viral on social media and fans are showering love on her return to the fashion world. During her walk, Sonakshi looked very beautiful in a sequin thigh-high slit gown. She flashed her million-dollar smile, leaving her wavy curly hair open. Sonakshi looked more confident than ever on the ramp. She styled her bright pink gown with a cape and heels.

According to media reports, during this event, Sonakshi also spoke openly about her marriage with Zaheer. She said, "I really think simple brides are going to come back again. Honestly, I got the freedom to enjoy my wedding to the fullest because I was very comfortable. And I was able to breathe and move around. I didn't take any stress on myself. So I think simple but beautiful bride, this will definitely be the trend to come."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's simple wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 at their home in Mumbai in the presence of their loved ones. After the wedding ceremony, the couple organised a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by all the stars of the industry including Salman Khan. Zaheer and Sonakshi have been enjoying their newlywed life to the fullest since marriage. During this time, both of them have visited many places and also enjoyed dinner dates many times.

Talking about Sonakshi Sinha's work front, Sonakshi will soon be seen in 'Khiladi 1080'. This will be an action film directed by Kabir Sadanand. Sonakshi will be seen in the lead role in this film. Apart from this, she will be seen in the multi-starrer film 'Housefull 5'. According to media reports, Sonakshi will be seen in a cameo role in this film. This film is going to be directed by Tarun Mansukhani. For the unversed, Sonakshi was recently seen in the horror film 'Kakuda'. Apart from Sonakshi, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem were seen in this film. This film was released on the digital platform on July 12.

