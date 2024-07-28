Robert Downey Jr to feature in 'Avengers: Doomsday', will return to Marvel as Doctor Doom

Follow us on Image Source : X Robert Downey Jr to return to Marvel as 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Big news has come out for the fans of Robert Downey Jr. Robert Downey Jr will soon return to the Marvel Universe as Victor Von Doom with 'Avengers: Doomsday'. This film will be released in May 2026. Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Vaughn was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige was also present on this occasion. Downey surprised everyone by removing the mask from his face and revealing that he was returning to Marvel. During this, there was a lot of uproar at Comic-Con. For the unversed, Downey is known for playing the character of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

New mask same task says Robert Downey Jr

After the announcement of 'Avengers: Doomsday' and his character Victor von Doom, Robert Downey Jr shared a picture on his Instagram handle, in which he was seen holding a mask. In its caption, he wrote, "New mask same task." That is, the mask is new and the work is old. Fans can recall that even as Iron Man, Downey is mostly seen under the mask.

Have a look at his post here:

'Avengers: Secret Wars' was also announced

Along with 'Avengers: Doomsday', another new film 'Avengers: Secret Wars' was also announced by Marvel Studios. This film will be released in May 2027. Talking about Doctor Doom, he is a fictional supervillain of Marvel Comics, who is an enemy of the Fantastic Four. This character was first introduced in 'Fantastic Four 5' in the year 1962.

Doom is known for his tyrannical rule over the fictional country Latveria. However, more details on 'Avengers: Doomsday' is awaited. All we know right now is that the film will be released in May 2026.

