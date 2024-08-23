Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya to have destination wedding in Rajasthan next year?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sobhita and Chaitanya to have destination wedding in 2025

South actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala surprised everyone by announcing their engagement some time ago.0 Three years after his divorce from Samantha, Naga got engaged to Sobhita on August 8 in his paternal home. Nagarjuna announced this news on social media and welcomed Sobhita into the family. The couple later shared some more photos from their union.

This could be the wedding destination for Chai and Sobhita

Now according to the latest reports, the couple is planning a destination wedding. According to a report by 123 Telugu, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are planning a grand wedding to which many guests will be invited. However, due to privacy, the media can be kept away from it. According to the Times Now report, the Akkineni family has reportedly chosen a five-star hotel in Rajasthan for this special occasion. If reports are to be believed, the couple may tie the knot in early 2025.

For those who don't know, Rajasthan has been a favourite destination of Bollywood celebs anyway because of its beautiful wedding locations. Several celebrity couples like Nick and Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal recently tied the knot in Rajasthan.

Sobhita and Chaitanya's relationship

Let us tell you that Sobhita and Naga have been dating each other for a long time. Earlier also a picture of the couple went viral in which Sobhita was spotted behind Naga. Both of them also went on holiday together many times. For the unversed, The Made In Heaven actor is 32 years old while Naga Chaitanya is 37 years old. Talking about his first wife, Naga married Samantha in 2017. However, they got divorced with mutual consent in 2021. It was reported that Chaitanya was cheating on Sam and hence, she called it quits after finding out the truth. However, no reaction to this news was received from either party.

