Vikrant Massey starrer 'Sector 36' makes its world premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Vikrant Massey starrer 'Sector 36' makes it to IFFM

Netflix's Sector 36 made its world premiere at Melbourne's famous Indian Film Festival on the evening of August 22, 2024. The film's screening was a highly anticipated event, and star Vikrant Massey, who plays Prem Singh, was in attendance. As the credits rolled, the audience was left enthralled, teary-eyed, and astonished, thanks to the film's strong storytelling and the cast's outstanding performances. The night was filled with passionate acclaim and adulation, cementing Sector 36 as the festival's main feature. Aditya Nimbalkar directs this gripping crime thriller, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Here's what Vikrant Massey said

Vikrant Massey addressed the festival audience and spoke extensively about the film and his role as Prem Singh. He stated, "Talking about the preparation without giving too much away, this was one of the few films that drove me against the wall; it was extremely difficult. Although I did not have to physically shift, this film pushed me to my limits psychologically and emotionally."

Talking about the narrative and the need to tell stories like Sector 36 he said, “There is far more realism in films since the last 10 years. The society represents cinema and vice versa. Today because of major platforms, giants like Netflix, when we talk about Indian cinema which also comprises so many other regional cinemas coming together, we are not just making films that are community specific but which are universal.” Talking about Sector 36 he said, “I feel as a storytellers, someone needs to tell these stories, if not me. The idea is to have these stories be told.”

About the film

Inspired by genuine events, Sector 36 tells the terrible story of many children who mysteriously disappear from a ghetto in Sector 36. As the tension builds, a tenacious police investigator launches a frightening investigation, encountering a crafty serial killer. Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal will feature as Prem Singh, the elusive serial killer, and Ram Charan Pandey, the dedicated officer in this high-stakes game of cat and mouse.

Also Read: Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 from heart attack | Filmography