Sidharth Shukla's funeral: Sambhavna Seth gets into a ugly fight with cops, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sambhavna gets into fight with cops, video viral

Fans woke up to the devastating news of actor Sidharth Shukla's death on Thursday morning (September 2). The actor suffered a massive heart attack and was said to be with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill during his last time. TV celebrities Asim Riaz, Arjun Bijlani, Karenvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Shefali Jariwala, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Arti Singh, Nikki Tamboli and others paid their last respects to the actor as his final rites were performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Friday.

Amidst this, a video of Sambhavna Seth and her husband have gone viral in which they can be seen involved in an ugly fight with the cops. Going by the video, the heated argument appears to be related to the entrance at the funeral. One cannot understand clearly what the actress is saying.

Meanwhile, Sambhavna Seth revealed that she met Sidharth Shukla's family and they are heartbroken. While the late actor's mother Rita Shukla is jeeping a strong fund, Shehnaaz Gill is inconsolable. She said that it will be very difficult to handle her.

Sidharth, who was a huge personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008, and since then he had never looked back. With the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Sidharth gained more popularity. He was scaling high on the career graph ever since he won 'Bigg Boss 13' in February 2020.

He met Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house and apparently the duo fell in love. Fans loved their chemistry, on and off-screen, and wanted them to star together in many more projects.