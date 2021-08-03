Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra says becoming Shershaah was a dream come true moment

Ahead of the release of 'Shershaah', actor Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his experience of working on the war drama. "For me becoming Shershaah was like a dream come true moment... I think the biggest obstacles all of us face is fear, and Capt. Vikram Batra broke that and said it with style and confidence by saying 'Yeh Dil Maange More, sir'," Sidharth said in the film's BTS video.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. Showcasing various clips of his training on Instagram, Sidharth also acknowledged that out of all his films, it is 'Shershaah' in which he has spent the maximum amount of time for prepping, both physical and mental.

Director Vishnu Varadhan shared that with the help of Colonel Sanjeev Jamwal, a close friend of Capt. Vikram Batra who served in the army with him, the team got firsthand information about how he was, how he would behave and talk. Actor Kiara Advani, who is also a part of the upcoming film, recalled how Capt. Vikram Batra's parents were keen for Sidharth to play their son's character.

Striking a semblance between the two, they told him "you just remind us so much of our son." Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, 'Shershaah' will stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.

(ANI)