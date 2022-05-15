Sidharth Malhotra gets bruises while filming for action sequences with Rohit Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra got minor scars while shooting for his web show 'Indian Police Force' under Rohit Shetty's direction in Goa recently. On Sunday, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of a hardcore action scene from the series where he is seen taking two goons with full force. In another picture, he flaunted the bruises that he sustained while performing the action sequences. Rohit Shetty also marked his presence in the image.

Taking to social media, Sidharth Malhotra shared a BTS video of an action scene. He wrote, "itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood ! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa." Sidharth's post has garnered several likes and comments. "That's so crazy & intense.. so much hardwork blood sweat all gonna pays off.. we are super excited for #IndianPoliceForce," a fan commented. "Proud of you," another one wrote. Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital with Sidharth Malhotra; watch FIRST glimpse

About Indian Police Force

Amazon Original series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country," who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. Indian Police Force aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide. ALSO READ: Indian Police Force: Vivek Oberoi teams up with Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa in Rohit Shetty's cop universe

With a global release, viewers in 240 countries and territories will experience an immersive cop universe story coming from India and rooted in Indian values. Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi are also a part of the project. The show is most likely to be released next year on Prime Video.