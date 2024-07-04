Sidharth Malhotra breaks silence on fan getting robbed to save his life from Kiara Advani | Read Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth and Kiara's still from Jio World Convention Centre opening night

Sidharth Malhotra has reacted to the claim of one of his fans which created a stir on social media, this week. It is known that a fan of Sidharth has alleged fraud of Rs 50 lakh in the name of the actor. Reacting to this, the actor has urged the fans to be cautious. Let us tell you that to cheat the fan, the thugs had resorted to the name of the actor's wife Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra shares post on Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra has shared a post on social media after the fan claimed fraud. The actor revealed that he does not support any such fraudulent activities. He also urged the rest of the fans to be cautious of such fraud. Siddharth wrote in the post, 'It has been brought to my notice that some fraudulent activities and scams are going on in my name on social media in which it is being claimed that these people are related to my family or are my supporters.'

Sidharth Malhotra further wrote, 'They are also asking for money from people in this name. I want to tell you that neither I, nor any member of my family nor any of my supporters are involved in such activity on social media. If you come in contact with any such fraud, then complain about it and do not let any kind of false information spread. My fans are my biggest strength. Your trust and your safety are paramount to me. Big love and hug.'

A fan gave money to save Sid from Kiara!

For your information, a fan of Sidharth named Meenu surprised everyone with a big claim on social media. Meenu wrote in a post that she was told false stories. She was told that Sidharth's life was in danger because of Kiara Advani and also that the actor and his family were threatened to get married. Apart from this, the actor was physically and financially exploited with the help of other influential people in the industry. She further said that she was also told that Kiara had done black magic on Sidharth.

Meenu further wrote that she was asked to save the actor, for which she was also introduced to the fake PR team of the actor. She has claimed that she sent money every week to talk to the actor. She wanted to save the actor from death or torture, for which she incurred a loss of Rs 50 lakh.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Report: Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan's sci-fi film earns THIS much on Day 7