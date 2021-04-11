Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHREYAGHOSHAL Shreya Ghoshal shares 'online surprise baby shower' pictures

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram, on Sunday, to post a series of pictures from her virtual baby shower. The singer is glowing in the pictures and sports a 'Mom To Be' sash. She is holding a 'Mommy to be' card as well. In front of her, Shreya has a plate and bowls full of food, cooked by her friends.

She captioned the pictures as: "When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance?????? Online surprise baby shower from my cutest 'Baawris' ???? Everyone cooked something, or made something hand made, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games??.. How lucky am I! ?? Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here. Missing meeting my girls. @moitrasarada @sharivanaik @kaushiki_sings @saiyami @rush2mee #IndraniDi #RakhiDi Backstage and tech management: @moitrashantanu @shiladitya ??"

Shreya, who is expecting her first baby with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, had shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans on social media last month. She wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!@shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015 in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. The two were childhood friends and fell in love with each other. On February 5, 2015, the duo tied the knot after dating each other for a long time. They had a Bengali wedding ceremony and announced it on social media with a picture from the festivities.