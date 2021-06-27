Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHREYA GHOSHAL Shreya Ghoshal shares 'happy moment' from her pregnancy days

Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Sunday treated her fans and followers with a happy memory from the month of February, when she was pregnant with her son Devyaan. Shreya shared a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen bathing in a swimming pool. "A happy moment. This was in February when I was floating in this pool and Devyaan was floating in me," the singer captioned.

Take a look:

Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya were blessed with their first child Devyaan on May 22. She shared a statement note on her verified social media accounts and thanked fans for their blessings and wishes.

"God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. "Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy," the 36-year-old singer said in a statement posted on Instagram.

The 37-year-old singer took her first dose of the Covid vaccine earlier this month and encouraged nursing mothers to also get their dose.

Shreya had written in an Instagram post: "While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It's absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine."

Also read: Shweta Bachchan shares throwback video from good old days with Amitabh Bachchan, little brother Abhishek

Ghoshal tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade.

She has sung several popular songs, including "Ghar More Pardesiya" from the 2019 film "Kalank", title track of 2018's "Dhadak", "Deewani Mastani" from "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Bairi Piya" from "Devdas", which marked her debut in 2002.