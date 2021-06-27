Shweta Bachchan shares throwback video from good old days with Amitabh Bachchan, little brother Abhishek

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA BACHCHAN Shweta Bachchan shares throwback video from good old days with Amitabh Bachchan, brother Abhishek

Shweta Bachchan on Sunday shared a throwback video from the good old days featuring father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and brother Abhishek Bachchan. The video happens to be from 1981 (Abhishek Bachchan had revealed earlier when he shared the same video about a year ago) where Amitabh Bachchan was performing on stage. He can be seen introducing his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta as they accompany him on stage .

Posting the video, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: "Haalo, is it me you're looking for?"

Shweta’s daughter, Navya Nanda Naveli welcomed her mother back to social media, while Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima flooded the comments section with hearts emoji. Shweta Bachchan was on a social media break of sorts. This is her first Instagram post after February.

For the unversed, Shweta Bachchan is the elder daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She has been married to Nikhil Nanda and has two kids, Navya and Agstya Nanda.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund. Last year, Big B signed a film called Mayday, which will be directed by Ajay Devgn and it will star Rakul Preet Singh.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor two releases last year, including Ludo and Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He was last seen in The Big Bull.