Shiv Thakare buys a swanky new car after Bigg Boss 16 show, celebrates with paps & friends | VIDEO

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Marathi winner Shiv Thakare is enjoying a massive fan following. He emerged as the runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. He might have lost the winning trophy to his close friend MC Stan but the reality star is garnering much love, fandom and appreciation from across the world. After hinting at buying a new car, Shiv has finally bought a wanky new car.

After his successful stint on Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare has purchased a new black Tata Harrier car. In a viral video, he can be seen celebrating the same with the paps and his friends.

Shiv Thakare on losing BB16

When asked if he is disappointed about not winning Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare in an interview to a media house said, "Jo hona tha vo hua.Trophy mere mandali mein gayi hai aur mere dost (MC Stan) ke haath mein gayi hai. I am happy about that and also for the fact that I was there till the last day. Jo cheeze maine shiddat se ki hai vo mujhe mili bhi hai. I have been appreciated as well. Jo cheez ke liye gaya tha vo leke aaya."

"Kuch cheeze humare hath mein nahi hoti hai jo hum shiddat se khelte hai. But kabhi kuch cheeze acche ke liye bhi hoti hai. Taki aapki aage jaake bhuk kam na ho. Aur meri bhuk aur badh gayi, aage jo door open hoga aur jo bhi show karunga, I will do shiddat se. Kuch cheeze hamare hath mein nahi hoti. The ones who connected with me are happy. Hopefully, I will stand by the ones who have stood by me. And I will help them achieve their dreams in some or another way," he added.

