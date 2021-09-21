Shilpa Shetty shares first post after Raj Kundra walks out of jail teary-eyed: Rise will demand lot of courage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty's first post after Raj Kundra walks out of jail: Rise will demand lot of courage

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a thought-provoking post on her Instagram. This is the first post after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was granted bail in the porn apps case. On Tuesday, he walked out of prison after spending two months in Arthur Road Jail.

Shilpa wrote, "There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments."

"But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible," she added.

Raj Kundra was seen in tears as the media photographed him and asked him several questions after his release.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on Monday allowed Kundra's bail application on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000. Kundra's associate and co-accused Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with him on July 19, was also granted bail by the court in the case pertaining to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Recently, Shilpa had paid a visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek the blessings of the Lord. Pictures that went viral on the internet showed her taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after taking a brief hiatus following Raj's arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. On the film front, she was recently seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'.