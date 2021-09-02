Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JANICE Shilpa Shetty's crazy laugh on chat show leaves fans excited, actress gives funny twist to 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been the center of attraction ever since the arrest of her businessman husband Raj Kundra in a porn case. For a month she spent time with her family and went absent from dance show, Super Dancer 4. However, her return last month left everyone excited. Well, yet again, Shilpa has managed to capture hearts with her infectious laugh in a promo of chat show Social Media Star With Janice show with comedian Nick. In the video which was shared by the host Janice Sequeira, the 'Dhadkan' actress can be seen laughing hilariously to a joke cracked by the YouTuber. Not only this but the two even crooned the popular song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera.'

The host asks a couple of questions to the two of them and left them go ROFLing. Nick was asked the reason behind his Instagram account name, ‘beyounick’. Not only this but Be YouNick even shared how he drinks beer while watching Shilpa do yoga and calls it beer yoga. The two even had a jamming session during which Shilpa gave a hilarious twist to her iconic song and adds, "Pagal hua, deewana hua, ‘Dombivali’ mein chali."

The promo was shared by Janice who wrote alongside, "Wondering what @theshilpashetty and @beyounick are laughing about? Find out tomorrow on Episode 5 of #SocialMediaStarWithJanice only on my Youtube channel! P. S. Important to note that this episode was shot in July 2021."

A number of people came rushing in to the comments section. A person wrote, "That laugh is enough to make us laugh despite not knowing the reason," while another fan wrote, "Yeh kya hogaya anjali KO." A third user commented, "Can’t wait," while fourth one said, "Super session Janice!!. Blasting, entertaing and captivating all around!!"

After Raj's arrest, Shilpa broke her silence on social media and wrote a long post on Instagram that read, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well.

A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."

On the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Hungama 2 which also starred Paresh Rawal and Meezan Zaffery. Next up she has Sabbir Khan's action film 'Nikamma' in the pipeline.

